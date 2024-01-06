2024 NCAA Bracketology: Davidson March Madness Resume | January 8
What are Davidson's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Davidson's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Davidson ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-4
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|100
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Davidson's best wins
Davidson captured its signature win of the season on November 29 by claiming an 85-81 victory over the Charlotte 49ers, the No. 97-ranked team based on the RPI. David Skogman, in that signature victory, delivered a team-leading 30 points with seven rebounds and one assist. Bobby Durkin also played a part with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 82-73 at home over Wright State (No. 157/RPI) on December 2
- 64-61 over Maryland (No. 185/RPI) on November 10
- 79-61 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 259/RPI) on December 9
- 62-59 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 261/RPI) on December 21
- 72-69 over Ohio (No. 280/RPI) on December 30
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Davidson's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Davidson is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Davidson has the 118th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Wildcats have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 13 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Davidson has 16 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Davidson's next game
- Matchup: Davidson Wildcats vs. Rhode Island Rams
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Davidson games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.