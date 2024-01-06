AAC opponents square off when the No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) visit the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) at Dale F. Halton Arena, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Owls are 8.5-point favorites in the game. The point total for the matchup is 137.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -8.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played three games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 137.5 points.

Charlotte's games this season have had an average of 131.2 points, 6.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Charlotte is 5-6-0 ATS this year.

Florida Atlantic has covered more often than Charlotte this year, sporting an ATS record of 9-5-0, as opposed to the 5-6-0 record of Charlotte.

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 10 71.4% 82.9 150.4 70 133.7 148.5 Charlotte 3 27.3% 67.5 150.4 63.7 133.7 133.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends

The Owls had eight wins in 12 games against the spread last year in AAC games.

The 49ers' 67.5 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 70 the Owls give up.

When it scores more than 70 points, Charlotte is 1-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 9-5-0 4-3 7-7-0 Charlotte 5-6-0 0-2 4-7-0

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Charlotte 17-0 Home Record 11-4 11-3 Away Record 5-8 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.