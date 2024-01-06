The No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) travel in AAC play against the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Charlotte Stats Insights

The 49ers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

This season, Charlotte has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the 49ers rank 338th.

The 49ers score an average of 67.5 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 70 the Owls give up.

Charlotte is 2-3 when it scores more than 70 points.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison

Charlotte scores 75.5 points per game at home, and 60.3 on the road.

In 2023-24 the 49ers are giving up 14.8 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than away (72.3).

Charlotte sinks more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (27.4%).

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule