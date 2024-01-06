Saturday's game at Dale F. Halton Arena has the No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) taking on the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) at 4:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 74-67 win for Florida Atlantic.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 74, Charlotte 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-7.0)

Florida Atlantic (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Charlotte's record against the spread this season is 5-6-0, and Florida Atlantic's is 9-5-0. The 49ers have gone over the point total in four games, while Owls games have gone over seven times. Over the last 10 games, Charlotte has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Florida Atlantic has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other AAC Predictions

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers have a +50 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 67.5 points per game to rank 324th in college basketball and are giving up 63.7 per contest to rank 32nd in college basketball.

Charlotte is 343rd in college basketball at 32.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.3 its opponents average.

Charlotte connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (275th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 31.6% from deep while its opponents hit 32.8% from long range.

The 49ers rank 161st in college basketball by averaging 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 190th in college basketball, allowing 90.4 points per 100 possessions.

Charlotte forces 10.1 turnovers per game (321st in college basketball) while committing 9.4 (27th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.