Will Charlotte be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Charlotte's full tournament resume.

How Charlotte ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 3-0 NR NR 82

Charlotte's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on December 30, Charlotte took down the North Texas Eagles (No. 83 in the RPI) by a score of 74-64. Dazia Lawrence was the leading scorer in the signature win over North Texas, putting up 23 points with two rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

66-61 on the road over South Florida (No. 129/RPI) on January 3

69-58 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 155/RPI) on December 7

91-69 at home over UAB (No. 202/RPI) on January 7

50-38 over George Washington (No. 218/RPI) on November 25

65-58 at home over Mercer (No. 232/RPI) on November 29

Charlotte's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

Charlotte has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the 49ers are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Charlotte gets the 149th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The 49ers have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with 11 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Charlotte has 15 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Charlotte's next game

Matchup: Rice Owls vs. Charlotte 49ers

Rice Owls vs. Charlotte 49ers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

