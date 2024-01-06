Will Charlotte be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Charlotte's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Charlotte's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Charlotte ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-1 NR NR 97

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charlotte's best wins

Charlotte took down the No. 17-ranked Florida Atlantic Owls, 70-68, on January 6. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season. In the win against Florida Atlantic, Lu'Cye Patterson compiled a team-best 16 points. Igor Milicic Jr. contributed 13 points.

Next best wins

54-49 over George Mason (No. 45/RPI) on November 19

85-62 at home over Stetson (No. 111/RPI) on December 5

62-45 at home over Utah Valley (No. 141/RPI) on November 15

65-57 at home over Georgia State (No. 192/RPI) on November 25

69-52 at home over Maine (No. 233/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charlotte's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, Charlotte has two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the 49ers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Charlotte gets the 37th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The 49ers have 12 games remaining against teams over .500. They have four upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Charlotte's upcoming schedule includes one game against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Charlotte's next game

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Charlotte 49ers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Charlotte games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.