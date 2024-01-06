North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Carolina Day School vs. Salem Baptist Christian School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Salem Baptist Christian School will host Carolina Day School on Saturday, January 6 at 12:30 PM ET.
Carolina Day vs. Salem Baptist Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Buncombe County Games Today
Carolina Day School at North Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
