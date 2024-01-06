Saturday's CAA schedule includes the Hampton Pirates (4-8, 0-0 CAA) facing the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6, 0-0 CAA) at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Campbell vs. Hampton Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Campbell Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Campbell Players to Watch

Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Kotov: 5.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jasin Sinani: 4.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Gediminas Mokseckas: 6.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hampton Players to Watch

Kyrese Mullen: 16 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tristan Maxwell: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Von Benson: 7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Jerry Deng: 8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Campbell vs. Hampton Stat Comparison

Hampton Rank Hampton AVG Campbell AVG Campbell Rank 68th 80.4 Points Scored 67.8 315th 282nd 75.3 Points Allowed 62.8 21st 72nd 39.3 Rebounds 32.6 329th 93rd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 6.8 330th 195th 7.4 3pt Made 5.9 308th 118th 14.5 Assists 12.6 244th 319th 13.8 Turnovers 12.2 218th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.