The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) aim to end a six-game road losing streak at the Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Campbell vs. Hampton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

Campbell Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Camels have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.
  • This season, Campbell has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Fighting Camels are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 71st.
  • The Fighting Camels put up 9.3 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Pirates allow their opponents to score (77.3).
  • Campbell is 4-0 when it scores more than 77.3 points.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison

  • Campbell averages 76.1 points per game at home, and 57.2 away.
  • In 2023-24 the Fighting Camels are conceding 7.7 fewer points per game at home (61.5) than on the road (69.2).
  • At home, Campbell knocks down 6.6 trifectas per game, 0.9 more than it averages on the road (5.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.3%) than on the road (27.4%).

Campbell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Morgan State W 83-76 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) L 78-76 DeGol Arena
1/4/2024 @ N.C. A&T L 76-62 Corbett Sports Center
1/6/2024 @ Hampton - Hampton Convocation Center
1/11/2024 Delaware - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
1/13/2024 Hofstra - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

