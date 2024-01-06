Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Looking to bet on Burns' props? Here is some information to help you.

Brent Burns vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns' plus-minus this season, in 21:28 per game on the ice, is +12.

Burns has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 39 games played, including multiple goals once.

Burns has a point in 15 games this year (out of 39), including multiple points six times.

Burns has had an assist in a game 12 times this year over 39 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Burns' implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Burns going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 39 Games 2 23 Points 4 8 Goals 1 15 Assists 3

