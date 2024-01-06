The South Alabama Jaguars (7-7) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars' 62.9 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 70.4 the Mountaineers give up.

When it scores more than 70.4 points, South Alabama is 4-0.

Appalachian State is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.

The Mountaineers average just 4.4 more points per game (69.5) than the Jaguars allow (65.1).

When Appalachian State scores more than 65.1 points, it is 7-3.

South Alabama is 7-4 when allowing fewer than 69.5 points.

This year the Mountaineers are shooting 37.4% from the field, only 1.2% higher than Jaguars give up.

The Jaguars shoot 38.2% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Mountaineers concede.

Appalachian State Leaders

Faith Alston: 17.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (17-for-67)

17.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (17-for-67) Rylan Moffitt: 7.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 53.3 FG%

7.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 53.3 FG% Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)

15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77) Mariah Frazier: 5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%

5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG% Alexis Black: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.3 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)

Appalachian State Schedule