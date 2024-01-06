Appalachian State vs. South Alabama January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) against the South Alabama Jaguars (7-5), at 2:00 PM ET.
Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Faith Alston: 18.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rylan Moffitt: 7.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mariah Frazier: 4.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Kelsey Thompson: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zena Elias: 8.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rachel Leggett: 8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Michiyah Simmons: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Rosier: 8.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
