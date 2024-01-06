Saturday's game features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) and the Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) clashing at Trojan Arena (on January 6) at 4:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-72 win for Appalachian State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. Troy Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Appalachian State vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 77, Troy 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Appalachian State vs. Troy

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-5.0)

Appalachian State (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Both Troy and Appalachian State are 8-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Trojans are 8-3-0 and the Mountaineers are 7-4-0 in terms of hitting the over. Over the last 10 contests, Troy has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Appalachian State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game (posting 79.5 points per game, 75th in college basketball, and conceding 64.8 per contest, 45th in college basketball) and have a +206 scoring differential.

Appalachian State wins the rebound battle by 5.0 boards on average. It collects 42.1 rebounds per game, 16th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.1.

Appalachian State makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (224th in college basketball) at a 30.4% rate (304th in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 its opponents make, shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc.

Appalachian State wins the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 9.4 (25th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.