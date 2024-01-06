Saturday's game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6) and South Alabama Jaguars (7-7) going head to head at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Appalachian State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Mountaineers head into this matchup on the heels of a 67-58 loss to Texas State on Thursday.

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 71, South Alabama 62

Appalachian State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Mountaineers took down the Charleston (SC) Cougars 77-73 on December 5.

The Mountaineers have three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Appalachian State is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Appalachian State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-73 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 182) on December 5

71-65 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 193) on November 6

69-56 on the road over Louisiana (No. 213) on December 30

81-78 at home over Mercer (No. 229) on December 21

68-63 over Furman (No. 253) on November 23

Appalachian State Leaders

Faith Alston: 17.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (17-for-67)

17.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (17-for-67) Rylan Moffitt: 7.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 53.3 FG%

7.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 53.3 FG% Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)

15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77) Mariah Frazier: 5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%

5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG% Alexis Black: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.3 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers average 69.5 points per game (126th in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per outing (298th in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential overall.

The Mountaineers average 71.6 points per game at home, compared to 68.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.4 points per contest.

Appalachian State surrenders 69.4 points per game in home games this season, compared to 74.7 in road games.

