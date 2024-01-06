When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Appalachian State be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Appalachian State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-1 NR NR 110

Appalachian State's best wins

When Appalachian State beat the Auburn Tigers (No. 25 in the AP's Top 25) on December 3 by a score of 69-64, it was its signature victory of the season so far. That signature victory against Auburn included a team-best 18 points from Myles Tate. Terence Harcum, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

86-56 over UNC Wilmington (No. 91/RPI) on November 21

72-61 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 103/RPI) on November 29

78-58 at home over Austin Peay (No. 213/RPI) on November 26

93-81 on the road over Queens (No. 222/RPI) on December 13

80-59 over Gardner-Webb (No. 245/RPI) on December 16

Appalachian State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Appalachian State has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, Appalachian State has four losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Appalachian State is playing the 236th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Mountaineers' upcoming schedule, they have seven games versus teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

When it comes to App State's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Appalachian State's next game

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

