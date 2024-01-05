Yancey County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Yancey County, North Carolina today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yancey County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charles D. Owen High School at Mountain Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Burnsville, NC
- Conference: Western Highlands 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.