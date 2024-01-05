Wilkes County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Wilkes County, North Carolina today, we've got the information below.
Wilkes County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilkes Central High School at Surry Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dobson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wilkes High School at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Elkin, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
