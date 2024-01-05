There is a game between All American 3A/4A teams in Spring Lake, NC on Friday, January 5 (starting at 7:30 PM ET), with Overhills High School hosting Western Harnett High School.

Western Harnett vs. Overhills Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Spring Lake, NC

Spring Lake, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cumberland County Games Today

Seventy- First High School at Gray's Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Hope Mills, NC

Hope Mills, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South View High School at Douglas Byrd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry Sanford High School at Pine Forest Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Harnett County Games Today

Walkertown High School at Reidsville Senior High School