On Friday, January 5, Central Cabarrus High School will host West Rowan High School, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

West Rowan vs. C. Cabarrus Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Concord, NC

Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cabarrus County Games Today

Mount Pleasant High School at Gray Stone Day School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Richfield, NC

Richfield, NC Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A

How to Stream: Watch Here

A.L. Brown High School at Lake Norman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Mooresville High School at Hickory Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Harrisburg, NC

Harrisburg, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cox Mill High School at West Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Rowan County Games Today

Harris Chapel Christian Academy at North Hills Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Salisbury, NC

How to Stream: Watch Here

Salisbury High School at East Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman Christian School at North Hills Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Salisbury, NC

Salisbury, NC Conference: NCISAA

How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School