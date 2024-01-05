Union Academy Charter School is on the road versus North Stanly High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, in Yadkin Valley 1A/2A action.

Union Academy vs. North Stanly Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: New London, NC

New London, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Stanly County Games Today

Mount Pleasant High School at Gray Stone Day School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Richfield, NC

Richfield, NC Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Stanly High School at Parkwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A

Rocky River 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Stanly High School at Albemarle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Albemarle, NC

Albemarle, NC Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Union County Games Today

Metrolina Christian Academy at Gaston Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Porter Ridge High School at Marvin Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw, NC Conference: Southern Carolina 4A

Southern Carolina 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Anson Senior High School at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A

Rocky River 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

