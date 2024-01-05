How to Watch UConn vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will host the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.
UConn vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- UConn is 12-0 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 115th.
- The 83.1 points per game the Huskies average are 11.2 more points than the Bulldogs allow (71.9).
- UConn is 11-0 when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Butler has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.1% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 81st.
- The Bulldogs' 82.2 points per game are 18.6 more points than the 63.6 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- Butler is 8-1 when giving up fewer than 83.1 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UConn scored 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.
- The Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game last season at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (65.8).
- In terms of three-pointers, UConn performed better when playing at home last season, draining 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Butler scored 8.3 more points per game at home (69.4) than away (61.1).
- At home, the Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.3).
- Beyond the arc, Butler sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.8%) than at home (36.7%) as well.
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 75-60
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|St. John's
|W 69-65
|XL Center
|1/2/2024
|DePaul
|W 85-56
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/14/2024
|Georgetown
|-
|XL Center
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|W 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/23/2023
|@ Providence
|L 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|@ St. John's
|L 86-70
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/5/2024
|UConn
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/13/2024
|Seton Hall
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
