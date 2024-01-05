North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Spring Creek High School vs. North Duplin High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, Spring Creek High School is away from home against North Duplin High School.
Spring Creek vs. North Duplin Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Mount Olive, NC
Other Wayne County Games Today
Arendell Parrott Academy at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
North Johnston High School at Rosewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
