In East Central 2A play on Friday, January 5, Wallace- Rose Hill High School will host South Lenoir High School at 8:00 PM ET.

South Lenoir vs. WRHS Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Teachey, NC

Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Duplin County Games Today

Kinston High School at East Duplin High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Beulaville, NC

Beulaville, NC Conference: East Central 2A

Conference: East Central 2A
How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lenoir County Games Today

Arendell Parrott Academy at Wayne Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC Conference: NCISAA

Conference: NCISAA
How to Stream: Watch Here

