There is a matchup between Quad County 3A teams in Wilson, NC on Friday, January 5 (tipping off at 7:30 PM ET), with Fike High School hosting South Johnston High School.

South Johnston vs. Fike, Ralph L. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wilson County Games Today

Smithfield- Selma High School at Hunt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Coastal Christian High School at Greenfield School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5

8:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Johnston County Games Today

Clayton High School at Garner Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Garner, NC

Garner, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Academy at Neuse Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Smithfield, NC

Smithfield, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Johnston High School at Rosewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Dudley, NC

Dudley, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake Academy at Princeton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Princeton, NC

Princeton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School