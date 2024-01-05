North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the South Johnston High School vs. Fike High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
There is a matchup between Quad County 3A teams in Wilson, NC on Friday, January 5 (tipping off at 7:30 PM ET), with Fike High School hosting South Johnston High School.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
South Johnston vs. Fike, Ralph L. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Wilson County Games Today
Smithfield- Selma High School at Hunt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coastal Christian High School at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Johnston County Games Today
Clayton High School at Garner Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Academy at Neuse Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithfield- Selma High School at Hunt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Johnston High School at Rosewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake Academy at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Princeton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.