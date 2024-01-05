In United 8 3A/4A action on Friday, January 5, Gray's Creek High School will host Seventy- First High School at 7:30 PM ET.

Seventy- First vs. Gray's Creek Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Hope Mills, NC

Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cumberland County Games Today

South View High School at Douglas Byrd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Conference: United 8 3A/4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry Sanford High School at Pine Forest Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Conference: All American 3A/4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Harnett High School at Overhills High School