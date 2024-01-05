There is a matchup between Metro 4A teams in High Point, NC on Friday, January 5 (tipping off at 7:45 PM ET), with Southwest Guilford High School hosting Southeast Guilford High School.

SE Guilford vs. SW Guilford Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Guilford County Games Today

Millennium Charter Academy at Cornerstone Charter Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5

5:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Carolina Day School at Westchester Country Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wesleyan Christian Academy at Greensboro Day School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Jamestown, NC

Jamestown, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Caldwell Academy at Calvary Day School

Game Time: 6:56 PM ET on January 5

6:56 PM ET on January 5 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

High Point Christian Academy at Forsyth Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian Center School at New Garden Friends School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Grimsley High School at Ragsdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Jameston, NC

Jameston, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ragsdale High School at Southeast Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Western Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Guilford High School at Northern Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5

7:45 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at Dudley High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5

8:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Guilford High School at Rockingham County High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5

8:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Reidsville, NC

Reidsville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at T Wingate Andrews High School