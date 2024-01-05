Scotland County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Scotland County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Scotland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union Pines High School at Scotland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Laurinburg, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
