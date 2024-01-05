Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Rowan County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harris Chapel Christian Academy at North Hills Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Salisbury, NC

How to Stream: Watch Here

Salisbury High School at East Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Thomasville, NC

Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman Christian School at North Hills Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Salisbury, NC

Conference: NCISAA

How to Stream: Watch Here

South Rowan High School at Concord High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Concord, NC

Conference: South Piedmont 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Concord, NC

Conference: South Piedmont 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

West Rowan High School at Central Cabarrus High School