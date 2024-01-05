Rowan County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Rowan County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harris Chapel Christian Academy at North Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salisbury High School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Norman Christian School at North Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Rowan High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Rowan High School at Central Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
