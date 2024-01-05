Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Rowan County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harris Chapel Christian Academy at North Hills Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Salisbury, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Salisbury High School at East Davidson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Thomasville, NC
  • Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman Christian School at North Hills Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Salisbury, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Rowan High School at Concord High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Concord, NC
  • Conference: South Piedmont 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Concord, NC
  • Conference: South Piedmont 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Rowan High School at Central Cabarrus High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Concord, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.