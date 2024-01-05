Rockingham County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Rockingham County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Stokes High School at John Motley Morehead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Eden, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walkertown High School at Reidsville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Guilford High School at Rockingham County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
