North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem vs. Glenn High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
There is a clash between Central Piedmont 4A teams in Kernersville, NC on Friday, January 5 (tipping off at 7:30 PM ET), with Glenn High School hosting Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem.
RJ REYNOLDS vs. Glenn Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Forsyth County Games Today
Hickory Christian Academy at Salem Baptist Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Jamestown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldwell Academy at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 6:56 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
High Point Christian Academy at Forsyth Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Forsyth High School at Parkland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reagan High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forsyth High School at T Wingate Andrews High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop McGuinness High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davie County High School at Mount Tabor High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
