Polk County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Polk County, North Carolina today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hendersonville High School at Polk County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Columbus, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.