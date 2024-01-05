North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Pine Lake Preparatory High School vs. Lincoln Charter High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Pine Lake Preparatory High School plays at Lincoln Charter High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, in Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A action.
Pine Lake Prep vs. Lincoln Charter Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Denver, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Iredell County Games Today
Davidson Day School at Statesville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Stephens High School at North Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Olin, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A.L. Brown High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mooresville High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
