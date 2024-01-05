We have high school basketball action in Pasquotank County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Pasquotank County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pungo Christian Academy at The Albemarle School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Elizabeth City, NC

Elizabeth City, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northeastern High School at Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pasquotank County High School at Hertford County High School