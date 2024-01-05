Orange County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Orange County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage High School at Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Ridge High School at Southern Alamance High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Raleigh Charter High School at Woods Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walter M Williams High School at Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrboro High School at Vance County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Henderson, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.