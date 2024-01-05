On Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET, Charlotte Country Day School will host North Raleigh Christian Academy in a matchup between NCISAA teams.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

NRCA vs. Country Day Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mecklenburg County Games Today

United Faith Christian Academy at Blue Ridge School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: St. George, VA

St. George, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southlake Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

The Fletcher School at Jackson Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian Center School at New Garden Friends School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Olympic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman Christian School at North Hills Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Salisbury, NC

Salisbury, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Charlotte High School at William Amos Hough High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Cornelius, NC

Cornelius, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky River High School at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Mill High School at East Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ardrey Kell High School at Myers Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: So Meck 4A

So Meck 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mallard Creek High School at Harding University High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopewell High School at Julius Chambers High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Mecklenburg High School at North Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Corvian Community School at Christ the King Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Wake County Games Today

Cary High School at Green Level High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School at Apex High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill at St. Thomas More Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Apex Friendship High School at Green Hope High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fuquay-Varina High School at Southeast Raleigh High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakefield High School at Broughton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on January 5

6:45 PM ET on January 5 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Clayton High School at Garner Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Garner, NC

Garner, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Chapel Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Springs High School at Middle Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Raleigh Charter High School at Woods Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wake Forest High School at Sanderson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Academy at Neuse Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Smithfield, NC

Smithfield, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Wake Academy at Clover Garden School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Holly Springs, NC

Holly Springs, NC Conference: Central Tar Heel 1A

Central Tar Heel 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake Academy at Princeton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Princeton, NC

Princeton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5

7:45 PM ET on January 5 Location: Wendell, NC

Wendell, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5

7:45 PM ET on January 5 Location: Clayton, NC

Clayton, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens Drive High School at Rolesville High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5

7:45 PM ET on January 5 Location: Rolesville, NC

Rolesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Willow Spring High School at South Garner High School