On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, T.C. Roberson High School will host North Buncombe High School in a game between The Mountain 3A/4A teams.

North Buncombe vs. Roberson, T c Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Buncombe County Games Today

Carolina Day School at Westchester Country Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles D. Owen High School at Mountain Heritage High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Burnsville, NC

Burnsville, NC Conference: Western Highlands 1A/2A

Western Highlands 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheville School at Asheville Christian Academy