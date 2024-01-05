Moore County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Moore County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Union Pines High School at Scotland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Laurinburg, NC

Laurinburg, NC Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A

Sandhills 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North Moore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Robbins, NC

Robbins, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Lee High School at Pinecrest High School