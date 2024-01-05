On Friday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET, Gaston Day School will host Metrolina Christian Academy in a game between NCISAA teams.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

MCA vs. Gaston Day Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Gastonia, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Gaston County Games Today

Davidson Day School at Statesville Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Statesville, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southlake Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Gastonia, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Burns High School at Cherryville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Cherryville, NC
  • Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Highland School of Technology

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Gastonia, NC
  • Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at East Gaston High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Mount Holly, NC
  • Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Point High School at York Comprehensive High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: York, SC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Union County Games Today

Union Academy Charter School at North Stanly High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: New London, NC
  • Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Stanly High School at Parkwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Monroe, NC
  • Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Porter Ridge High School at Marvin Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Waxhaw, NC
  • Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Anson Senior High School at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Monroe, NC
  • Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Monroe High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Monroe, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tabernacle Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Monroe, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

