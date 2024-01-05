North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Metrolina Christian Academy vs. Gaston Day School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET, Gaston Day School will host Metrolina Christian Academy in a game between NCISAA teams.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
MCA vs. Gaston Day Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Gaston County Games Today
Davidson Day School at Statesville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southlake Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burns High School at Cherryville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cherryville, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Highland School of Technology
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at East Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mount Holly, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Community School of Davidson at Bradford Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Point High School at York Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: York, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Union County Games Today
Union Academy Charter School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: New London, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Stanly High School at Parkwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Porter Ridge High School at Marvin Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anson Senior High School at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tabernacle Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
