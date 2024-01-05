We have an exciting high school game in Charlotte, NC on Friday, January 5 (starting at 7:30 PM ET), with Harding University High School hosting Mallard Creek High School.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mallard Creek vs. Harding Uni. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mecklenburg County Games Today

United Faith Christian Academy at Blue Ridge School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: St. George, VA

St. George, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Raleigh Christian Academy at Charlotte Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southlake Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

The Fletcher School at Jackson Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian Center School at New Garden Friends School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Olympic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman Christian School at North Hills Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Salisbury, NC

Salisbury, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Charlotte High School at William Amos Hough High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Cornelius, NC

Cornelius, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky River High School at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Mill High School at East Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ardrey Kell High School at Myers Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: So Meck 4A

So Meck 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopewell High School at Julius Chambers High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Mecklenburg High School at North Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Corvian Community School at Christ the King Catholic High School