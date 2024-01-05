Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Louisburg High School vs. Granville Central High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, Louisburg High School plays on the road versus Granville Central High School.
Louisburg vs. Granville C. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Stem, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Granville County Games Today
South Granville High School at J. F. Webb High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Oxford, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Franklin County Games Today
Franklinton High School at Bunn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bunn, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
