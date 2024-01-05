Ledford Senior High School plays at Central Davidson High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, in Mid Piedmont 3A action.

Ledford Senior vs. Cen. Davidson Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Davidson County Games Today

East Montgomery High School at North Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Salisbury High School at East Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

Central Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Davidson High School at Lexington Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

Central Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomasville High School at South Davidson High School