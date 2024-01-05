Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 5?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Kotkaniemi stats and insights
- Kotkaniemi has scored in nine of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Capitals this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play, Kotkaniemi has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Kotkaniemi's shooting percentage is 11.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Kotkaniemi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:58
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:41
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|13:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|W 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
