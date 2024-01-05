The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kotkaniemi stats and insights

Kotkaniemi has scored in nine of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Capitals this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, Kotkaniemi has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Kotkaniemi's shooting percentage is 11.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kotkaniemi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:54 Away W 6-1 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:58 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:41 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:47 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 13:54 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:18 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:09 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.