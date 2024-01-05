Hurricanes vs. Capitals Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 5
The Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-4, on a four-game winning streak) go on the road against the Washington Capitals (18-12-6) at Capital One Arena. The game on Friday, January 5 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT.
The Hurricanes' offense has scored 38 goals in their last 10 outings, while allowing 25 goals. A total of 38 power-play opportunities during that span have turned into 15 power-play goals (39.5%). They are 6-1-3 in those contests.
Before this matchup, here is who we expect to bring home the win in Friday's hockey contest.
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final result of Hurricanes 4, Capitals 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-175)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Additional Info
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes are 21-13-4 overall and 4-4-8 in overtime matchups.
- Carolina is 7-5-2 (16 points) in its 14 games decided by one goal.
- In the six games this season the Hurricanes recorded only one goal, they've finished 0-4-2 (two points).
- Carolina finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).
- The Hurricanes are 20-5-2 in the 27 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 42 points).
- In the 13 games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 8-5-0 to record 16 points.
- In the 29 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 17-9-3 (37 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents seven times, and went 4-2-1 (nine points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|9th
|3.39
|Goals Scored
|2.36
|30th
|14th
|3.05
|Goals Allowed
|2.89
|11th
|4th
|33.3
|Shots
|27.8
|28th
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|20th
|4th
|27.27%
|Power Play %
|13.73%
|28th
|8th
|83.06%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.08%
|13th
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
