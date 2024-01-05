How to Watch the Hornets vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (8-24) go up against the Chicago Bulls (15-21) at United Center on January 5, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Hornets.
Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info
|Bulls vs Hornets Injury Report
|Bulls vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Bulls vs Hornets Prediction
|Bulls vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Hornets Player Props
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 47.1% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
- Charlotte has compiled a 6-11 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.1% from the field.
- The Bulls are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 18th.
- The Hornets average only 2.1 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Bulls give up (112.1).
- Charlotte is 7-9 when it scores more than 112.1 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets score fewer points per game at home (109.1) than away (110.9), but also concede fewer at home (119.0) than away (121.9).
- At home Charlotte is giving up 119.0 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than it is on the road (121.9).
- The Hornets collect 0.7 fewer assists per game at home (24.9) than away (25.6).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Gordon Hayward
|Out
|Calf
|Mark Williams
|Out
|Back
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
