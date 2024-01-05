If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Harnett County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Walkertown High School at Reidsville Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Reidsville, NC

Reidsville, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Harnett High School at Overhills High School