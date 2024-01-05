If you reside in Guilford County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Millennium Charter Academy at Cornerstone Charter Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5

5:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Carolina Day School at Westchester Country Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wesleyan Christian Academy at Greensboro Day School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Jamestown, NC

Jamestown, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

High Point Christian Academy at Forsyth Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Caldwell Academy at Calvary Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian Center School at New Garden Friends School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Grimsley High School at Ragsdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Jameston, NC

Jameston, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ragsdale High School at Southeast Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Western Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Guilford High School at Northern Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5

7:45 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Guilford High School at Southwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5

7:45 PM ET on January 5 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at Dudley High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5

8:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Guilford High School at Rockingham County High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5

8:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Reidsville, NC

Reidsville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at T Wingate Andrews High School