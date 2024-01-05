Granville County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Granville County, North Carolina today? We've got the information.
Granville County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Granville High School at J. F. Webb High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Oxford, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granville Central High School at Louisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Louisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
