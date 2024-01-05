Wilmington Christian Academy will host Gramercy Christian School on Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gramercy Chr. vs. Wilmington Chr. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Wilmlington, NC

Wilmlington, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other New Hanover County Games Today

Coastal Christian High School at Greenfield School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5

8:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Carteret County Games Today

Havelock High School at Croatan High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Newport, NC

Newport, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Carteret High School at West Craven High School