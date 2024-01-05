In The Big East 2A/3A action on Friday, January 5, Bunn High School will host Franklinton High School at 7:00 PM ET.

Franklinton vs. Bunn Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Bunn, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Franklin County Games Today

Louisburg High School at Granville Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Stem, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

