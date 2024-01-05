North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the The Fletcher School vs. Jackson Day School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
We have an intriguing high school game in Charlotte, NC on Friday, January 5 (tipping off at 7:00 PM ET), with Jackson Day School hosting The Fletcher School.
Fletcher vs. Jackson Day Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Mecklenburg County Games Today
United Faith Christian Academy at Blue Ridge School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: St. George, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Raleigh Christian Academy at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southlake Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian Center School at New Garden Friends School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Olympic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Norman Christian School at North Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Charlotte High School at William Amos Hough High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cornelius, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky River High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Mill High School at East Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardrey Kell High School at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: So Meck 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mallard Creek High School at Harding University High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopewell High School at Julius Chambers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Mecklenburg High School at North Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Community School of Davidson at Bradford Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corvian Community School at Christ the King Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
